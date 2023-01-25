Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 13,110 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

