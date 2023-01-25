Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
