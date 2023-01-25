Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.