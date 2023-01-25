Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

