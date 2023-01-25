Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XPER opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 774,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.