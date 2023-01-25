Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 774,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

