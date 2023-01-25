Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of YRD opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

