Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.