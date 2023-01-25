ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

