12,485 Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPHY stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

