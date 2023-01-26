15,490 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. CX Institutional owned 0.57% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKB stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $48.53.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

