19,723 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Up 5.3 %

PARA opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

