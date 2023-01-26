51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

