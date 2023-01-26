784 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $508.64 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $564.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.