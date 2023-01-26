ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.03.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

