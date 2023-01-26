Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Adagene in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

About Adagene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.