Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Adagene in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Adagene Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene
About Adagene
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagene (ADAG)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.