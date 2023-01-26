Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAGGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Adagene in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Adagene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAGGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

