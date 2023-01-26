Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
