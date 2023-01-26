Advisor OS LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.21 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

