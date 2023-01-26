Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGGZF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
AGGZF opened at $32.84 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.