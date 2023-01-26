Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGGZF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AGGZF opened at $32.84 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

