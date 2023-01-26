Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$65.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFN. Cormark increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.63.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AFN opened at C$49.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$933.46 million and a PE ratio of 88.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.35.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

