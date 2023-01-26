AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 363.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,728 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of AGCO worth $37,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 70.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

