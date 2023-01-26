Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 170.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $201.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 390,975 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 500,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 598,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.