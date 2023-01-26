Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.65-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29 billion-$7.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.36 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $26.00-$33.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.37.

ALB stock opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,265,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $7,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

