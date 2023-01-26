Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

ALEC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Alector has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $727.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

