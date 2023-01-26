Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $143.00 at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $144.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.84.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.02 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

