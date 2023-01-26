Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 9,320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.