AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATGFF. Credit Suisse Group raised AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ATGFF opened at $18.47 on Monday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AltaGas (ATGFF)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.