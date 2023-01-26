AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.04.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE ALA opened at C$24.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.87.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at C$32,999,602.90.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.