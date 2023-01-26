AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.04.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE ALA opened at C$24.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.87.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at C$32,999,602.90.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
