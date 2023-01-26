American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Express were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $156.77 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.