American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 411.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 162,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $155.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

