AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.21 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.