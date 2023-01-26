Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 120,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

