Analysts Offer Predictions for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.81 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.82) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after buying an additional 986,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

