Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$22.50

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:EFN opened at C$19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$19.95. The company has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.28.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$290.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

