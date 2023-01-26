Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $4.31

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
Several brokerages have commented on IQ. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iQIYI by 15.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI Stock Down 0.2 %
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
