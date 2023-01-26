Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $4.31

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several brokerages have commented on IQ. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iQIYI by 15.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.48. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

