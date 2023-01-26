Analysts Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price at $60.86

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVEI. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Nuvei Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVEI opened at $33.31 on Friday. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Nuvei by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Nuvei by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

