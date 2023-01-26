Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target at $43.63

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 530.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.1% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after buying an additional 473,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $20,441,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $102.50.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $270.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

