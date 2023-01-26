Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

XOM stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

