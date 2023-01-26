Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,261.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,261.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.46) to GBX 1,280 ($15.85) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.