Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $152,418.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $152,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,655 shares of company stock worth $4,527,288 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

