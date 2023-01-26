Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APGN. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apexigen in a research note on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Apexigen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Apexigen alerts:

Apexigen Stock Performance

APGN opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42. Apexigen has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apexigen

Apexigen ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.69).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Apexigen during the third quarter worth $692,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apexigen

(Get Rating)

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.