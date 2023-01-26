AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.01. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $127.74.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.