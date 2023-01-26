AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.
APPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
AppFolio Price Performance
NASDAQ:APPF opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.01. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $127.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
