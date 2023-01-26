Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. FMR LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $17,490,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $11,004,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

