Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.
