Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,187 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

