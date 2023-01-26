Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,362 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.46. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.37.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

