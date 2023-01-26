Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

AJG opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.