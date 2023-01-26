Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.