Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.71 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

