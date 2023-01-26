Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Sysco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYY opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.