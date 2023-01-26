Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

