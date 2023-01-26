Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

